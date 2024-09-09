Bushwood Man Arrested Again After Years of Drug Dealing Across St. Mary’s County

Deandre Terille Taylor, 35, of Bushwood, was arrested on September 6, 2024, after an extensive drug investigation and traffic stop led to the discovery of large quantities of controlled dangerous substances (CDS). Taylor now faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including possession with intent to distribute narcotics, following incidents in Lexington Park and Mechanicsville.

On September 3, 2024, Deputy Joseph Senatore of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was conducting traffic enforcement when he observed Taylor driving a blue Ford Mustang. Taylor allegedly failed to stop at a painted line before making a right turn onto Great Mills Road. Deputy Senatore initiated a traffic stop, but Taylor exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After a brief pursuit, Taylor was apprehended and identified.

During the stop, a K-9 unit was called to the scene, and K-9 Kyra alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Although a search of the car revealed no drugs, deputies did find $595 in cash. Taylor was taken into custody, but he complained of chest pains and was transported to a local hospital, and left shortly after his arrival.

In the meantime, deputies searched the area where Taylor had fled and recovered 80.6 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 0.8 grams of powdered cocaine, and 2.0 grams of fentanyl.

The investigation into Taylor continued following the traffic stop. Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, who had been actively investigating Taylor for suspected drug distribution, obtained search warrants for two properties tied to him: one on Calvert Circle in Mechanicsville and another on Wolftrap Street in Lexington Park.

On September 4, 2024, detectives executed the warrants. At the Calvert Circle residence, they discovered 218 grams of crack cocaine, 2 grams of fentanyl, $12,972 in cash, and drug paraphernalia, including packaging materials and equipment used in the production of crack cocaine. At the Wolftrap Street property, investigators recovered 1,263 grams of marijuana, a digital scale with suspected cocaine residue, shotgun shells, .44 magnum ammunition, and additional drug paraphernalia.

Although Taylor was not located at either residence during the search, the substantial quantity of drugs and related equipment found at the two locations reinforced suspicions of his involvement in large-scale drug distribution.

An arrest warrant was issued for Taylor on September 6, 2024, he was located later that day in Clements and taken into custody without incident.

Taylor was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he remains held without bond.

Taylor is facing a range of charges, including:

Four counts of CDS possession with intent to distribute (felony)

Four counts of CDS possession (not cannabis) (misdemeanor)

One count of CDS possession of paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

One count of possession of narcotics production equipment (felony)

Multiple traffic violations related to the September 3, 2024, traffic stop

The felony drug charges carry potential penalties of up to 20 years in prison and $15,000 in fines for each count, while the misdemeanor charges could result in additional jail time and fines.

Taylor is on supervised probation for a 2022 CDS-related conviction.

Taylor’s bail review hearing is scheduled for September 9, 2024, at the St. Mary’s County District Court.

Deandre Terille Taylor, 35, of Bushwood, Maryland, has faced multiple criminal charges in St. Mary’s County over the past several years.

Below is a summary of the most significant cases:

August 2021 Case: Possession and Distribution of Cocaine

In August 2021, Deandre Terille Taylor was charged with possession and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), specifically cocaine, a Schedule II drug, in St. Mary’s County​. The charges stemmed from an alleged incident involving the distribution of cocaine, which led to an indictment in Circuit Court​. Taylor was found guilty and sentenced to serve one year in prison, with the remainder of the sentence suspended, as part of a plea deal​.

January 2019 Incident: Drug Possession Near School Property

On January 25, 2019, Taylor was involved in another drug-related incident. During a search warrant execution at an apartment in Lexington Park, officers found him in possession of heroin, crack cocaine, and Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction. Taylor faced multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, namely Great Mills High School​​.

June 2017 Case: Cocaine Possession

In June 2017, Taylor was arrested after deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office found him in possession of crack cocaine during a vehicle stop. He was charged with possession of a CDS and intent to distribute​.

Forfeiture of Seized Assets:

In July 2022, as part of a plea agreement, Taylor consented to the forfeiture of $21,177 in seized currency. The money was forfeited to the Board of County Commissioners of St. Mary’s County​.

Sentencing and Legal Proceedings:

Throughout these cases, Taylor faced various charges related to drug possession and distribution. His most recent sentencing in October 2022 resulted in a four-year prison sentence, with credit for time served. Part of his sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation​.

