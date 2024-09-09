Marbury Man Stabbed Police Officer After High-Speed Chase in Waldorf

Sean Gerard Estep, age 39, of Marbury, was arrested on September 8, 2024, following a high-speed chase and an altercation with Charles County law enforcement. The arrest occurred after officers observed Estep operating a Chevrolet SUV with revoked Maryland registration near a Hooters restaurant in Waldorf. Officer T. Brown, the arresting officer, initiated a traffic stop due to the vehicle’s malfunctioning rear lights and Estep’s revoked license.

Estep attempted to flee, leading police on an 11-minute pursuit through the streets of Waldorf. The chase ended when officers successfully deployed stop sticks, disabling Estep’s vehicle near St. Ignatius Court and Palmer Place. Estep then exited the vehicle and fled on foot, running through a residential area.

As officers pursued, Estep pulled a knife, prompting Officer Brown to tackle him. Estep resisted, and in the struggle, Officer Brown sustained a puncture wound to his thigh, while Lt. Yates, another responding officer, received cuts to his fingers. Despite the injuries, officers were able to disarm Estep and place him under arrest.

A search of Estep’s vehicle and person revealed a large quantity of drugs and paraphernalia. Officers recovered around 36 grams of crack cocaine, a black scale, packaging materials, and four mobile phones. The amount of drugs and paraphernalia indicated an intent to distribute. Additionally, Estep was found to be in possession of illegal ammunition, a violation due to his prior criminal record. His past convictions include drug and firearm-related charges, which bar him from possessing ammunition under Maryland law.

Estep’s criminal history includes numerous encounters with law enforcement dating back to 2003. Notably, in May 2024, he was charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. His previous convictions also include second-degree assault in 2008, possession of a regulated firearm in 2015, and several other drug offenses.

As a result of the September 8, 2024 incident, Estep faces the following charges:

Two counts of first-degree assault

Two counts of second-degree assault on law enforcement officers

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS)

Possession of a CDS (not cannabis)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Illegal possession of ammunition

Two counts of second-degree assault

Estep is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. A bail review hearing is scheduled for September 10, 2024, in Charles County District Court​​.