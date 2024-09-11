Riverside Townhouse Development Proposal in St. Mary’s County – Detailed Overview

The Riverside Townhouse Development is a significant new residential project under consideration in Saint Mary’s County. Presented to the Planning Commission during their meeting on September 9, 2024, the project, designated as Concept Site Plan CSP 240018, proposes the construction of 42 townhouses on a 6.02-acre parcel of land located at 23200 and 23206 Three Notch Road (Route 235) in the California area of the county. The development is situated in an area zoned Medium-Intensity Mixed Use (MXM), making it suitable for both residential and commercial developments.

Project Specifications

Site Location: The development is on Five parcels of land along Three Notch Road, a major corridor in the region.

The surrounding area includes a mixture of commercial and residential properties, notably a dentist’s office and the proposed site for a car wash. Townhouse Units: 42 townhouse units will be constructed, providing additional housing options for the area. Each unit is expected to have three bedrooms, contributing to the community’s residential growth.

While most units are expected to be owner-occupied, the possibility of some becoming rental properties was also noted. Traffic Access: The development’s primary entrance and exit will be a Right-In, Right-Out access point along Route 235.

This access point has received preliminary approval from the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA), though there may be additional improvements required to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The proximity of the site to the busy Route 4 intersection is a major concern due to existing traffic congestion in the area. The commission discussed the possibility of vehicles struggling to merge onto Route 235’s fast-moving traffic. Parking Provisions: The development plan proposes 88 parking spaces, which exceeds the county’s minimum requirement of 84 spaces for the size of the development.

Each townhouse will have individual parking spaces, but the adequacy of guest parking was questioned. Commissioners, including Commissioner Delahay, raised concerns that guest parking might be insufficient, particularly if the units have more vehicles than anticipated. Landscaping and Buffering: To mitigate the impact on neighboring residential properties, the developer has planned a 65-foot landscaped buffer yard.

There will be a six-foot privacy fence installed in certain parts of the property. However, the details of the fence’s placement along the full perimeter of the property are still being reviewed. Stormwater Management: The developer has incorporated a stormwater management plan that includes features such as micro-bioretention bioswales and gravel wetlands to handle rainwater runoff effectively.

These measures are in place to ensure that the volume and velocity of post-development stormwater runoff do not exceed pre-development levels. Public Utilities: The townhouses will be connected to public water and sewer lines, facilitating seamless integration into existing municipal services. Pedestrian and School Safety: The development’s close proximity to Route 235 raises safety concerns for pedestrians, especially school children. School buses are prohibited from entering private roads, which would force students to wait for pick-up along Route 235, a heavily trafficked area.

The developer has committed to working with the county’s school system to determine a safe and practical solution for school bus access, including exploring nearby pick-up points.

Concerns Raised by the Planning Commission

Traffic Congestion and Impact: The traffic impact of the development was a major point of discussion. Route 235 is already a congested corridor, especially near its intersection with Route 4. Commissioners expressed skepticism over the developer’s traffic studies, particularly the number of vehicle trips the development would generate daily.

The developer’s representative provided estimates, but several commissioners, including Commissioner Willard, questioned whether the assumptions made in the traffic analysis accurately reflected the area’s traffic conditions. Alternative Access Considerations: During the discussion, it was suggested that the developer explore the feasibility of using a right-of-way behind the development that could provide an alternative access route to By the Mill Road. This additional exit could potentially ease the pressure on the main entrance and reduce traffic merging onto Route 235.

The developer agreed to investigate this option and revisit their access plan. School Bus and Pedestrian Safety: As noted earlier, there were concerns about the safety of children waiting for school buses on Route 235. The county’s prohibition on school buses entering private roads could force children to stand near heavy traffic, raising the need for a more comprehensive pedestrian safety plan. Parking Adequacy: While the proposal meets the minimum number of parking spaces required by the county’s zoning regulations, several commissioners expressed doubts over whether this would be sufficient in practice, particularly for guests. Concerns were also raised about the potential for residents to own more vehicles than anticipated, which could exacerbate parking issues if homes become rentals. Long-Term Traffic Improvements: The commission discussed the broader issue of traffic congestion on Route 235, which is already an area of concern for local residents. County Director of Public Works Jim Gotch noted that while improvements to Route 235 and Route 4 are in the pipeline, these are long-term projects that won’t be completed in the near future.

There is a potential for a traffic signal at the future intersection of FDR Boulevard and Route 235, which could help alleviate congestion in the area.

Developer’s Request for Deferment

In light of the concerns raised by the Planning Commission, the developer requested a deferment to revise their plans. Specifically, the developer agreed to:

Reassess the traffic impact and explore alternative access options via By the Mill Road.

Investigate whether the proposed number of parking spaces, especially guest parking, would be sufficient.

Work with the Maryland State Highway Administration on any necessary additional traffic control measures to ensure safe ingress and egress from the development.

The Planning Commission approved the deferment, and the project will return for further review once the revised plans are submitted.

