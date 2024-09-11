St. Mary’s County Commissioners Discuss the Proposed Childcare Facility Next to Leonard Hall

During the September 10, 2024, Commissioners of St. Mary’s County meeting, they discussed the proposed childcare facility next to Leonard Hall was complex, and addressed both logistical and financial concerns. The facility, initially estimated to cost $1.8 million, has now escalated to a projected cost of $2.33 million. The building, designed as a modular structure, would house 73 children in a space of approximately 6,347 square feet.

The rising costs sparked debate among the commissioners about whether to proceed with the current modular plan or explore a potentially more cost-effective solution by renovating the existing Leonard Hall building. The modular building plan is part of an effort to address the county’s growing need for childcare services, particularly for county employees, but also potentially for employees from other sectors, including education.

Cost Concerns and Funding Adjustments

The initial cost of $1.8 million for the modular building had already accounted for a price increase from the original bid, due to inflation and other factors. Commissioner Hewitt, however, expressed significant concern that the costs for this project have continuously risen, now exceeding $2.5 million when factoring in additional expenses such as exterior infrastructure improvements. He likened the project’s trajectory to the Recreation and Aquatics Center (RAC) project, which had similarly seen costs escalate over time.

To manage the rising costs, the Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW&T) proposed using alternative funding streams from other public works projects, including $35,000 from the MS4 (Stormwater Management Program) and $175,000 from roadway and safety improvement funds. These allocations would cover aspects like stormwater management, sidewalks, and exterior paving for the childcare facility, reducing the direct impact on the childcare project’s primary budget.



Debate on Renovating Leonard Hall

Commissioner Hewitt, backed by Commissioner Alderson, proposed halting the modular building plan for 90 days to explore a design-build approach for the renovation of Leonard Hall, a building adjacent to the proposed modular site. Leonard Hall is approximately 9,300 square feet, significantly larger than the planned modular building, offering potential for more childcare slots than the current modular design. Commissioners were also concerned that the modular facility would be full the day it opens, leaving no room for expansion.

Commissioner Hewitt pushed for a cost estimate to determine whether renovating Leonard Hall would be a more feasible and sustainable solution. He argued that, given the building’s existing infrastructure and size, the county could accommodate more children and future needs. Renovating an existing structure would eliminate costs associated with new construction such as stormwater management, utility hookups, and Leonardtown’s planning approval process, which has already delayed the modular project.

Commissioner Hewitt voiced skepticism over the $3.95 million renovation estimate for Leonard Hall provided by DPW&T. He proposed engaging local construction firms, such as Centennial, which had successfully completed similar projects, like the barns at Newmarket, to offer a design-build proposal that could lower costs. Commissioner Hewitt’s proposal would also reduce bureaucracy by avoiding the longer, more formal RFP process. He argued that Leonard Hall already had utilities, a large footprint, and could be more easily adapted to meet childcare needs than building a new facility from scratch.

Counterarguments and Timeline Concerns

Commissioner Eric Colvin expressed concerns about delaying the project, noting that if the county pursued the Leonard Hall renovation, it could add another year to the project’s timeline, pushing the facility’s completion into late 2026. Colvin emphasized that the county had already invested time and resources into the modular plan and that any delay would extend the childcare shortage. He also pointed out that the current modular building design is nearly ready to move forward, pending final approvals from Leonardtown’s planning authorities and the state fire marshal.

Colvin also highlighted the immediate need for county office space, indicating that Leonard Hall might be better suited to housing other county offices as the government expands. He cautioned against committing the building to a childcare facility if it could be better used for addressing space shortages in county operations.

Final Outcome

Ultimately, the commissioners reached a consensus to pause the modular project for 90 days. During this time, they will seek alternative cost estimates for the Leonard Hall renovation and assess whether it could provide a more flexible and financially responsible solution. The commissioners requested that staff and the Department of Public Works return with detailed figures on both projects to facilitate a final decision.

To safeguard the current modular bid, the commissioners asked DPW&T to ensure that the contract offer remains valid for the duration of the 90-day pause. Commissioner Colvin stressed the importance of protecting the current bid, noting the risk of additional cost increases if the county has to re-bid the project.

Next Steps

In the next 90 days, county staff will:

Engage with local contractors for design-build estimates on renovating Leonard Hall.

Prepare a comparative analysis of costs between the modular building and Leonard Hall renovation.

Ensure the current modular bid remains valid during the review period.

The outcome of this deliberation will determine whether the county proceeds with the modular childcare facility or opts for the larger, more expandable Leonard Hall renovation. The commissioners will revisit the discussion later this year with updated figures and projections to make a final decision.

This debate reflects the commissioners’ careful consideration of financial responsibility and the county’s growing need for adequate childcare infrastructure while balancing the long-term goals for county facilities and public spending.