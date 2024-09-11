Drayden Woman Arrested on Drug Possession Charge Following Welfare Check in California

Stacy Lynn Moreland, 48, of Drayden, was arrested on September 9, 2024, after Maryland State Police responded to a welfare check in California, Maryland. According to court documents, Trooper Blake Stricker was dispatched to 45310 Alton Lane at approximately 9:59 a.m. after a report of a woman found unconscious in her vehicle.

When Trooper Stricker arrived on the scene, he found Moreland in the driver’s seat of her blue Ford Escape. After knocking on the window to wake her, Moreland appeared restless and uneasy. When asked if she was alright, she informed the trooper that she was fine and had stopped briefly to eat.

Trooper Stricker administered a series of standard field sobriety tests (SFST), which Moreland failed. She was placed under arrest at approximately 10:12 a.m. on suspicion of being under the influence. During a search of her vehicle, police discovered a glass pipe with a burnt end, commonly associated with the use of crack cocaine, located in the back seat. A small clear plastic bag, believed to contain crack cocaine residue, was also found.

Moreland was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance other than cannabis, a misdemeanor under Maryland law. If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

According to court records, Moreland was taken into custody and appeared before a judicial officer on September 10, 2024. She was released on her own recognizance, meaning no bail was required for her release. The case is set for trial on October 10, 2024, in St. Mary’s District Court.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Maryland State Police continue to gather information related to the incident.