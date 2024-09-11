Police Investigating Woman Shot at Waldorf Motel

On Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 11:41 a.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting at the Super 8 Motel on Crain Highway in Waldorf.

When officers arrived, they discovered a female with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was transported to a hospital, treated, and released.

A preliminary investigation showed two males entered the motel and went to the third floor. They fired several rounds from a gun at a group of people who were walking in the hallway.

Detectives are working on establishing a motive; however, it does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Smith at 301-609-6479. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

There are no additional details available at this time and investigators continue to work leads.