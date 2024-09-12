Police Investigating Motorcycle Crash That Claims Life of 40-Year-Old Clinton Man

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle on Tuesday afternoon in the town of Cheverly. The deceased rider is 40-year-old Donnell Floyd of Clinton.

On September 10, 2024, at approximately 1:00 pm, officers with the town of Cheverly Police Department responded to the intersection of Landover Road and Cheverly Avenue for the report of a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV.

Floyd died of his injuries a short time after the collision. The driver of the SUV remained on scene and was not injured.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all fatal crashes in the town of Cheverly.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Please refer to case number 24-0053495.