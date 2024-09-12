Firefighters Quickly Contain and Extinguish Oil Fire in Mechanicsville, No Injuries Reported

September 12, 2024

On Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at approximately 6:46 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 29000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported outside tank fire threatening a structure.

Multiple 911 callers reported a large oil tank on fire and threatening a structure.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hughesville, St. Mary’s County Emergency Services and NAS Patuxent River responded to the scene with fire arriving units finding a large oil tank containing approximately 3,000 gallons of oil on fire.

Crews operated on the scene for over 2 hours and placed the fire under control with 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Maryland Department of Environment was contacted, they did not respond.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.




