Calvert County BOCC Appoints Members to New Student Safety and Well-being Advisory Committee

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) appointed members to a newly established Student Safety and Well-being Advisory Committee. The following individuals will serve on the committee:

Dana Jones – Chair

Guy Stephens and Leslie Irvin – District 1 Representatives

Brandon Temple and Debora Harris – District 2 Representatives

Marcus Newsome and Sinetra Bowdry – District 3 Representatives

Jason Oates – Calvert Education Association Representative

Kadesha Pledger – Calvert Association of Educational Support Staff Representative

Sgt. Vincent O’Donnell and Cpl. Nick DeFelice – Sheriff’s Office Representatives Sgt. Kemery Hunt – Maryland State Police Representative

Katelyn Liptak – Mental Health and Well-being Professional Representative

Denise Dickerson – Substance Abuse Treatment Professional Representative

Joseph Pignataro – Maryland Center for School Safety Representative

The Student Safety and Well-being Advisory Committee will serve in an advisory capacity to the BOCC and is charged with pursuing community and expert input to make recommendations that ensure the safety and security of students and staff. The committee will coordinate through the Office of the County Administrator for staff support as needed.



The committee consists of 15 voting members to serve voluntarily without compensation. Voting members consist of a BOCC appointee; two residents each from Districts 1, 2 and 3; a representative of the Calvert Education Association; a representative of the Calvert Association of Educational Support Staff; two representatives of the Sheriff’s Office; a representative of the Maryland State Police Barrack U; one member with background in mental health and well-being; one member with background in treatment of substance abuse; and one representative of the Maryland Center for School Safety.

Nonvoting members include Deputy County Administrator Linda Turner, Community Resources Director Jennifer Moreland, Communications & Media Relations Director Eryn Lowe and Superintendent of Calvert County Public Schools Dr. Andraé Townsel.

The committee’s formation was prompted by comments and concerns received from parents, students, teachers, staff and the Sheriff’s Office regarding increased violence and harmful behaviors taking place within county schools. The committee is intended to facilitate collaboration among members of the community and government agencies with the resources to enact the committee’s recommendations.

The BOCC directed the creation of the Student Safety and Well-being Advisory Committee on May 7, 2024, and adopted a resolution outlining the creation, authority, membership and administrative duties of the committee on May 29. Membership applications were accepted through early June from the general public to represent each of the three commissioner districts. A total of 42 applications were received; applications were evaluated and rated and applicants were interviewed by panelists from the Office of the County Administrator, Department of Community Resources, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Calvert County Public Schools.

More information about the committee is available online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/SSWAC. For questions, please contact [email protected].