Violent and Wanted Assault Suspect Released by Judge Within 24 Hours

On Tuesday, September 10, 2024, during the evening hours, Edwin Argueta-Tobar, 34, of Waldorf, turned himself in to the Chares County Sheriff’s Office.

Argueta-Tobar had an active warrant for first-degree assault and second-degree assault in connection with a violent attack on a woman known to him. The facts of the case are as follows:

On Saturday, September 7th, 2024, at 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of Hawthorne Road in La Plata for the report of a domestic-related assault.

Upon arrival, the victim reported she left her residence to take some items outside when Argueta-Tobar approached her from behind, pulled her, punched her several times in her face, and held a knife to her stomach. Argueta-Tobar had been hiding outside the victim’s residence to attack her.

The suspect fled before police arrival. Officers obtained an arrest warrant charging the suspect with first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Under 16 hours later on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Judge Andrea Watkins released Argueta-Tobar from the Charles County Detention Center on electronic monitoring. Officer Harden is investigating.

Argueta-Tobar has a preliminary hearing set for October 15, 2024.