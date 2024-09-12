Officer-Involved Non-Fatal Shooting of Stabbing Suspect Armed with a Knife

On September 12, 2024, at approximately 11:51 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 14700 block of Bassford Road in Waldorf after developing information that a suspect, who had active arrest warrants stemming from a violent assault and stabbing of his elderly relative’s caregiver, was inside a house.

A preliminary investigation is as follows:

After learning of the suspect’s whereabouts, officers established a perimeter around the house. The suspect, Patrick James Roberts, Jr., age 28, exited the house and was armed with a large knife. He fled into a wooded area where a police K9 and handler pursued; the K9 was off leash. While the K9 attempted an apprehension, the suspect, who still had the knife in his hand, engaged the K9. The K9 officer discharged his firearm, striking the suspect once in the stomach. The knife was recovered, and officers rendered first aid to the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a hospital and treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. The officer involved was not injured, and the police K9 was checked and found to be unharmed.

Active Warrants: On September 8, officers responded to Bassford Road for the report of a stabbing. The suspect, Patrick James Roberts, Jr., was in the process of stealing a wallet from his elderly relative. A caregiver who was in the home tried to intervene, but Roberts pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen. The caregiver was flown to a hospital and admitted with serious injuries. After stabbing the caretaker, Roberts stole the wallet and his relative’s vehicle and fled. Officers obtained arrest warrants for first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft, and unlawful taking of a vehicle.

Investigation: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the shooting and, in accordance with Agency policy, the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office has been notified. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation. Further updates will be provided as they become available.