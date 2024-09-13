Police Investigating Man Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Prince Frederick

UPDATE 9/13/2024: On September 12, 2024, at approximately 8:04 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the area of northbound Solomons Island Road and Church Street in Prince Frederick, for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2017 Hyundai Accent, operated by Asaun Jaziah Hudson, 23 of St. Leonard, was traveling north on Solomons Island Road approaching Church Street in Prince Frederick.

An unknown black male approximately 30 – 35 years of age was walking eastbound across Rt. 4 from Hallowing Point Road to Church Street.

The Hyundai Accent struck the pedestrian causing serious injuries.

The unknown male was transported to Calvert Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Hudson was not injured in the crash. Initial findings indicate that speed was not a factor in the collision, however, alcohol does appear to be a contributing factor with the pedestrian.

At this time, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is actively attempting to identify the unknown 30-35-year-old black male.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to it is asked to please contact DFC Daily at [email protected] or 410-535-2800. Please reference case 24-70790.



On Thursday, September 12, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Church Street and Route 4 in Prince Frederick, for the reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a pedestrian laying in the middle of Route 4 suffering life-threatening injuries.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to an area hospital with CPR in progress. The male was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time later.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.