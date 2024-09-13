GoFundMe Started for Family After Devastating House Fire in California, No Injuries Reported

On Thursday, September 12 will 2024, at approximately 2:20 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, Hollywood, Leonardtown, and Seventh District responded to the 44000 block of Louisdale Road in California, for the reported deck on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single story residence with smoke showing.

Firefighters made entry into the residence to find fire in multiple rooms and operated with multiple handlines.

A working incident was requested, along with no available units from Calvert County due to the bridge being closed from a motor vehicle collision, resulted in additional firefighters from St. Mary’s and Charles County being dispatched to respond and assist on scene, or to provide fill ins to the responding stations.

Crews operated on the scene for over 2 hours and controlled the fire within 30 minutes.

The family and all pets are displaced by the fire. Any help, even just sharing, can be done by clicking here for the GoFundMe. Fortunately, all occupants and pets escaped injury.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshall responded and is investigating the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

