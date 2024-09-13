Calvert County Volunteers Respond and Assist Anne Arundel County During Large House Fire

On Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 9:30 p.m., firefighters from Anne Arundel County and Calvert County were dispatched to 1172 Oak Avenue in Shady Side, Anne Arundel County, for the reported house on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to report fire showing from the first and second floor and advised this incident would be defensive only due to the instability of the residence.

Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department responded with Engine 51 and Tanker 5 and Chief 5B.

One occupant of the residence, an adult male, was flown to an area trauma center after suffering injuries from jumping out of the second floor window to escape.

Crews operated on the scene for over 2 hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photos courtesy of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

