Another Murder in St. Mary’s County – Man in His 20’s Shot and Killed on the Streets of Lexington Park

On Friday, September 13, 2024, at approximately 9:53 p.m., police responded to the area of Midway Drive and Wasp Drive in Lexington Park, where they found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Witnesses reported hearing at least three gunshots.

At around 10:00 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene performing CPR on the victim.

A short time later the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities canceled a medivac helicopter that had been requested.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

