Another Murder in St. Mary’s County – Man in His 20’s Shot and Killed on the Streets of Lexington Park

On Friday, September 13, 2024, at approximately 9:53 p.m., police responded to the area of Midway Drive and Wasp Drive in Lexington Park, where they found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
Witnesses reported hearing at least three gunshots.
At around 10:00 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene performing CPR on the victim.
A short time later the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities canceled a medivac helicopter that had been requested.
Further details will be provided as they become available.