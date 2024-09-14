UPDATE: Another Teenager Shot and Killed in St. Mary’s County on the Streets of Lexington Park

UPDATE 9/14/2024: Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Midway Drive and Wasp Drive in Lexington Park on Friday, September 13, at approximately 9:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located Jovan William Medley, 18, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, Medley was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the case, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective David Lawrence at 301-475-4200, ext. 8130, or by email at [email protected].

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

