Woman Transported to Hospital After Reported Drive-by Shooting in Waldorf

On Friday, September 13, 2024, at approximately 10:40 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 2600 block of Husk Place in Waldorf, for the reported shooting

911 callers reported a shooting in the area of the address provided.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 21-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the lower-body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

No other information was provided by callers, and no other known injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.