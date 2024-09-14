Woman Flown to Trauma Center with Serious Injuries After Tractor Overturns in Leonardtown

On Saturday, September 14, 2024, at approximately 2:00 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to 22354 Bayside Road in Leonardtown, for the reported collision with injuries and entrapment.

911 callers reported a tractor had overturned in front of the given address, with the female operator being ejected and trapped underneath.

Maryland State Police Aviation Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched to land nearby.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown along with Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, First arriving officers located the tractor off the roadway and on its side with the female victims leg trapped under the vehicle.

Police removed the victim from underneath the tractor and applied a tourniquet to the victim.

Firefighters requested Trooper 2 to land in the front yard of a nearby residence. Flight medics from Trooper 7’s crew responded by vehicle to the scene to assist with patient care.

Flight medics were advised the 56-year-old female was suffering from a serious compound fracture to the right leg.

Police are investigating the accident and updates will be provided when they become available.

