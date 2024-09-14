Police and State Fire Marshal Investigating Stolen Vehicle Firebombed in Waldorf

On Friday, September 13, 2024, at approximately 11:23 p.m., police and firefighters responded to the area of Lexington Drive and Lombard Drive in Waldorf, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2013 Hyundai Elantra fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

Police, and the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal responded and are investigating. The vehicle was confirmed to have been stolen by officers on the scene.

No known injuries were reported.

All photos taken by, property of D. Coates of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Westlake Station.

