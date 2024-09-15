One Transported to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Collision in Callaway

September 14, 2024

On Saturday, September 14, 2024, at approximately 11:07 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Lily Lane in Callaway, for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into multiple trees and a Verizon utility box.

Emergency medical personnel transported the single occupant to an area trauma center by ambulance.

Police are investigating the collision investigation.

Verizon responded and operated on the damage property for multiple hours.


