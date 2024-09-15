Two Flown to Trauma Center After Serious Crash in Charles County

On Saturday, September 14, 2024, at approximately 10:05 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the area of Charles Street and Farmland Place in Charlotte Hall, for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found two vehicles involved with multiple occupants trapped.

The assignment was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment which brought additional units to the scene.

Incident command requested multiple helicopters to respond for two patients and requested they land at the scene.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at the scene and transported one male, and one female to an area trauma center with serious injuries. Both patients were reportedly conscious and breathing.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department.

