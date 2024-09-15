20-Year-Old Mechanicsville Man Killed in Single Motorcycle Crash, Police Investigating

On Sunday, September 15, 2024, at approximately 2:41 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 5 south of Old Leonardtown Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) was requested and Tpr. H. Gardner, of the MSP La Plata Barrack responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the Collision Reconstruction Specialist indicates an unregistered 2008 Suzuki GSXR-750 operated by Connor McCarthy age 20 of Mechanicsville, MD was traveling on southbound Maryland Route 5 south of Old Leonardtown Road at a high rate of speed.

Mr. McCarthy failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and lost control of the Suzuki. Mr. McCarthy and the Suzuki collided with a guardrail. Emergency Services responded to the scene and pronounced Mr. McCarthy deceased.

Speed, alcohol and driver error appear to be the factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer or Tpr. Gardner at the MSP La Plata Barrack (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing. (24-MSP- 030184)