Notice of Joint Public Meeting: St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation & Commissioners of St. Mary’s County

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) will host a joint public meeting with the St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 6 p.m., in the CSMC meeting room, located on the first floor of the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, MD.

The purpose of this meeting is to consider requests by the CSMC and proposals by local organizations and members of the public for enactment of legislation during the 2025 Regular Session of the Maryland General Assembly.

A copy of the legislative proposals will be available in the County Attorney’s Office and online at: www.stmarysmd.com/docs/LegislativeProposals2025.pdf. Meeting information and related documents can be viewed online at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/publichearings.

Citizens are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting. Those wishing to address the Commissioners and members of the St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation may participate in-person or provide their feedback via:

Email to [email protected]

Mail to P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650

CSMC meetings are open to the public and may be viewed live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) TV Channel 95 or at www.YouTube.com/@StMarysCoGov .

Appropriate accommodation for individuals with special needs will be provided upon request. To meet these requirements, we respectfully request 1 week’s prior notice. Please contact the CSMC Office at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1340. Proceedings are televised live and recorded for later broadcast. All content of these proceedings is subject to disclosure under the Maryland Public Information Act. Photographic, electronic audio-visual broadcasting and recording devices are used during CSMC meetings. These are public meetings and attendance at these meetings automatically grants SMCG permission to broadcast your audio and visual image.