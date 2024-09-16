Woofie’s® of Annapolis Launches Premier Mobile Pet Care Services with Grand Opening Events

Woofie’s of Annapolis is rolling out top-tier pet care services for owners of dogs, cats, and other animals in the Chesapeake Bay communities of Annapolis, Arnold, Crofton, Crownsville, Davidsonville, Edgewater, Gambrills, Gibson Island, Harwood, Mayo, Millersville, Pasadena, and Riva.

Long-time local residents and Woofie’s of Annapolis Owners Amy and Conrad Manlapaz and General Manager Danielle Hernandez have organized a series of local events to formally introduce their new business to the community.

Amy, a healthcare advisor and former nurse, and Conrad, a retired federal police officer, along with General Manager Danielle, drawing on 15+ years in sales and operations in the pet industry, look forward to providing personalized pet care services with Woofie’s of Annapolis.

Services include grooming with the fully-equipped Woofie’s of Annapolis mobile pet spa, dog walking, and daytime and overnight pet sitting. The company also offers 24/7 vet telehealth support through a partnership with Pet Vet Connection. Services are available for all types of family pets including cats, parrots, and turtles.

“After many years in healthcare, we’ve witnessed the profound joy that pets bring into people’s lives. This inspired us to launch a business dedicated to providing high-quality pet services so others can experience the same positive impact that pets have on well-being,” says Amy. “Our deep love for animals is the driving force behind opening our Woofie’s location. Their commitment to prioritizing pets and providing the highest standards of care aligns perfectly with our values. We’re thrilled to connect with the local community and their pets at our grand opening events and look forward to hosting additional activities to support the area.”



Barktoberfest, Saturday, October 5th from 11am to 7pm, at 1906 Towne Centre Boulevard, Annapolis, MD. This event will feature a variety of pet-related activities, vendor booths, and opportunities for the community to interact with local businesses, and a portion of the proceeds goes directly to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Woofie’s of Annapolis will serve as a judge for the crowd-favorite dog fashion and costume show and offer free nail trims, ear cleanings, and teeth brushing, along with giveaways such as dog treat balls, food scoopers, and clips, while supplies last. Additionally, the company will host a free raffle for pet care services. Partnering with The Farmer’s Dog, Woofie’s of Annapolis will offer free dog jerky and fresh food samples, and attendees will have the opportunity to sign up for a free week of The Farmer’s Dog food.

The K9 Run supports local First Responder K9 Units through a local non-profit organization, a cause that holds special significance for the Manlapaz family, as co-owner Conrad is a former federal police officer. At the event, Woofie’s of Annapolis will showcase its mobile spa van and offer Wash ‘n Go baths and Paw Pad treatments at cost, with all proceeds benefiting the Chesapeake K9 Fund. Additionally, the company will hold a raffle for a gift certificate, redeemable for pet sitting or grooming services.

Ribbon cutting ceremonies with the Anne Arundel and Severna Park/Arnold Chambers of Commerce.

See other events on the Woofie’s of Annapolis web site.

Woofie’s of Annapolis is actively hiring professional pet groomers, bathing technicians, pet sitters and dog walkers. Apply at Woofie’s of Annapolis.

For more information, visit Woofie’s of Annapolis, email [email protected], or call 240-493-9433. Follow on FaceBook and Instagram.

About Woofie’s – Founded in 2004 and franchising since 2018, Woofie’s is the first and only franchise in the professional pet care services industry to offer combined services of pet sitting, dog walking and mobile pet spa services. Woofie’s is further set apart by its completely customizable services and focus on customer service.

Today, there are 48 locations open and operating in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.