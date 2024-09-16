Double the Fun: Registration Now Open for Mother-Son and Father-Daughter Kickball Games in St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) has officially opened registration for Mother-Son and Father-Daughter Kickball!

The original mother-son kickball game is back! Moms – enjoy a friendly game of kickball with your son. But the fun doesn’t end there! Dads and daughters can join in this year, as we will be running a father-daughter kickball game simultaneously on an adjacent field. Bring the whole family for an afternoon of fun and friendly competition.

These events will be held at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park on Sunday, October 13, 2024, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Cost is $20 per couple ($40 for non-residents), $10 each additional participant ($20 for non-resident). Register online at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate or at the R&P office in Leonardtown.

For questions or assistance, please contact us at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1800.