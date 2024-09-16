Calvert County Ranked No. 1 Digital County in the Nation for Second Consecutive Year

Calvert County has been recognized as the No. 1 Digital County in the United States for populations up to 150,000 by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties (NACo).

This prestigious award marks the second consecutive year that Calvert County has earned this top ranking, reflecting its ongoing commitment to technological excellence and innovation in government services.

The Digital Counties Survey is an annual assessment that identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties. The survey evaluates counties on their efforts to streamline the delivery of government services, leverage data analytics for informed decision-making, enhance cybersecurity, and apply innovative technologies to meet county priorities.

Calvert County’s continued leadership in digital innovation has been driven by several key initiatives. The CDG and NACo recognized the Department of Technology Services implementation of a comprehensive Data Classification Policy to organize and protect data, as well as the launch of several OpenAI-powered chatbots.

Calvert County’s top ranking is the result of efforts from multiple departments. This includes strides to expand broadband connectivity, led by the Office of the County Administrator, as well as efforts from the Department of Communications & Media Relations to enhance citizen engagement with improved website accessibility, innovative outreach programs and the launch of a county government mobile app.

The Department of Community Resources collaborated with internal and external partners to provide cybersecurity training for older adults and distribute Chromebooks to residents in need, advancing the county’s efforts to bridge the digital divide among county residents. Parks & Recreation further enhanced the digital experience for residents with a new online booking system, while Planning & Zoning, Economic Development and Community Resources have implemented systems focused on improving citizen and business experience. The Department of Public Safety’s work to ensure the resilience of public safety systems was also a key factor in securing this honor.

“This award acknowledges the hard work and dedication throughout county government to enhance our technology systems,” said Technology Services Director Stephen Pereira. “This year, the recognition particularly highlights our efforts to curtail spending and drive value through existing resources. It also shows our alignment with industry best practices, the goals of county leadership and our strength in cross-department collaboration. We are honored and thrilled to receive this recognition once again, as it reflects our ongoing commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of our community.”

Winners were announced in five population-based categories:

Alameda County, California (1,000,000 or more)

Jefferson County, Colorado (500,000-999,999)

Chesterfield County, Virginia (250,000-499,000)

Arlington County, Virginia (150,000-249,999)

Calvert County, Maryland (up to 150,000)

To learn more about the Calvert County Department of Technology Services and its impact on the community, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TechnologyServices. Stay connected with Calvert County Government through the mobile app, newsletters, social media and more at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/StayInformed.

Calvert County, Md., staff pose with the 2024 Digital Counties Survey first place award. Calvert County was ranked top in the nation for the “up to 150,000” population category by the Center for Digital Government and National Association of Counties in the annual measure of technology performance and innovation.

