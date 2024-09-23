“Blessing of the Boutique” to be Held at Care Net SoMD on September 27, 2024

September 23, 2024

Care Net Pregnancy Center of Southern Maryland is delighted to announce the grand reopening of its newly remodeled Boutique.

On September 27, 2024, at 1 PM, the center will host a special event called the “Blessing of the Boutique,” and everyone in the community is warmly invited to attend.

About Our Boutique

The Boutique is a welcoming space where parents can shop for essential items after completing online parenting classes at Care Net SoMD. We also use the room for meeting with clients and have a table with free items to assist families in need.

Special Guests

We are honored to have Father Robert (Bob) Kilner from Our Lady Star of the Sea and Pastor Rick Barrick from Church By The Chesapeake joining us to provide prayers and blessings.

Event Details

  • Date: September 27, 2024
  • Time: 1 PM
  • Location:
    • Care Net Pregnancy Center of Southern Maryland
    • 2196 Solomons Island Rd., Suite 3
    • Prince Frederick, MD 20678

All Are Welcome!

We warmly invite everyone in the community to attend this special event. Your presence and support mean a lot to us, and we look forward to sharing this moment with you.


