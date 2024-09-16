17-Year-Old Arrested on Gun Charges After Search Warrant in California, MD

Patrol deputies and detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence in the 45000 block of Woodstown Way in California, Maryland, on September 12, leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old juvenile on multiple weapons charges.

Following a joint investigation by the Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions, deputies obtained a search and seizure warrant for the residence and the suspect.

During the search, law enforcement officers located a loaded P80 9MM handgun with no serial number, equipped with an extended KRISS Vector magazine, capable of holding 40 rounds, and loaded with 20 rounds.

In Maryland, juveniles are prohibited from possessing regulated firearms. The suspect was taken into custody and charged as an adult with possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm without a serial number, having a handgun on a person, and having a loaded handgun on a person.

The juvenile has been transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.