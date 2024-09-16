The Town of Chesapeake Beach Releases Water Park Conceptual Designs for Improvements

The Town Council of the Town of Chesapeake Beach released three (3) conceptual designs for improvements of the Chesapeake Beach Water Park based on citizen feedback and third-party geotechnical analysis during the September 10, 2024, Town Council Work Session.

Each conceptual plan incorporates a rough order of magnitude (ROM) estimate of cost. These costs include $1,000,000 in required work to stabilize the subbase of the park and an estimated cost for varying water feature improvements. Based on this initial review costs range by design from $5,500,000 to $6,000,000.

Concept Plans 1,2 & 3 for Improvement:

Concept #1 features new slides, a zero-entry pool, and interactive splash pad with slides. The ROM estimated cost is $1,000,000 in site stabilization and $5,000,000 in water elements totaling $6,000,000.

Concept #2 features a lazy river, pool with zero entry, and interactive splash pad. The ROM estimated cost is $1,000,000 in site stabilization and $4,500,000 in water elements, totaling $5,500,000.

Concept #3 features two pools and an interactive splash pad with slides. The ROM estimated cost is $1,000,000 in site stabilization and $4,500,000 in water elements, totaling $5,500,000.

During the September 10, 2024, work session, the Town Council focused their questions on what the Town Engineer was able to determine based on the geo-technical work to set a foundation for the necessary improvements at the park. The Town is positioned to make the necessary improvements to the twenty-nine-year-old Park, while accounting for the site and subbase conditions that have led to increased infrastructure failures and continued degradation.

To make the determinations for what is needed at the site, the Town Council contracted Hillis & Carnes to conduct several borings on site. Borings spanned depths of eighty feet to test the existing subbase and subsoil conditions under the park. The Town Engineer, Wayne Newton, confirmed that based on the known conditions the park is “no longer conducive to repair and has become a confined space hazard.” To read the Town’s announcement related to geo-technical review please click here.

Town citizens can expect several modes of engagement from the Town Council in a continued effort to hear from Town citizens on the concept plans. The Town will hold an informal engagement session at Town Hall on September 19th from 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM where citizens can ask questions of Town staff and the Town Engineer.

Additional modes of engagement with citizens include, a survey issued by the Town in the coming days and an engagement table at Taste the Beaches on September 21, 2024, from 11-3 PM at Baia Coastal Kitchen and Wine Bar.

To view quick facts about the status of the Water Park, please click here. To view the Town Administrators presentation slides from the September 10, 2024, work session please click here.

