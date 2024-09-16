65-Year-Old Lusby Man Sentenced to 18 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

On September 13, 2024, Theodore Frederick Harris, 65, of Lusby, received a sentence of 18 years in prison from Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee. Harris was convicted of two charges involving sexual abuse of a minor.

In February 2023, a child reported instances of sexual abuse to her mother. The mother reported it to the authorities. A joint investigation by Child Protective Services and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office developed Harris as the suspect. Harris was interviewed by Detective Buck of the Sheriff’s Office and ultimately admitted to the abuse.

When the details became known, a second victim came forward and reported that Harris had abused her when she was a child.

Harris has an additional 12 years of prison time hanging over his head. He will be on 5 years of supervised probation upon release and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero.