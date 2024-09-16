UM Charles Regional Medical Group Welcomes Behavioral Health Counselor

The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (UM Charles Regional), a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System, announces the addition of Ayana Judith Williford, MSW, to its Behavioral Health practice. Williford’s extensive experience as a mental health counselor, including both clinical and community-based care, makes her an excellent addition to the growing Behavioral Health team.

Williford brings extensive experience in mental health counseling, having served as a counselor at the Recovery Centers of America she worked extensively with individuals struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues.

In addition to her clinical work, Williford served as a child and family resources coordinator with DC Choices, where she provided critical intervention and support to families in crisis, further enhancing her expertise in family-based mental health care. She also has provided clinical therapy in private practice and has worked in state and federal government, including the Maryland office of Child and Family Services, the U.S. Department of Agricultures’ Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.



Her background in coordinating care for vulnerable children and families highlights her strong commitment to providing holistic support.

Williford holds a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Houston’s Graduate College of Social Work. With family intervention and support expertise, Williford has helped patients navigate mental health challenges and life stressors, fostering meaningful behavioral changes and coping strategies. Her role with UM Charles Regional will be crucial in addressing the mental health needs of the Southern Maryland community.

As a mental health counselor, she will assess and treat mental and emotional health disorders, relationship issues, and life challenges, while helping patients develop coping strategies for navigating life’s struggles.

“We are thrilled to have Ayana join our Behavioral Health practice,” said Evalyne Bryant Ward, Director of Operations for UM Charles Regional Medical Group. “Her expertise and dedication to improving the mental health and well-being of our patients will be invaluable as we expand our services to meet the growing needs of our community.”

Williford is accepting new patients and looks forward to providing compassionate and comprehensive care to individuals in need of mental health support. The UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health practice can be reached at 301-609-5445.



About UM Charles Regional Medical Center –

UM Charles Regional Medical Center is a member of the University of Maryland Medical System and serves as a regional, not-for-profit, integrated health system serving Charles County and the surrounding areas of Southern Maryland. Our mission is to provide excellent patient care as measured by the population’s health, clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, and cost effectiveness. UM Charles Regional Medical Center will remain the premier place to receive care and the premier place to provide care. For more information, visit www.UMCharlesRegional.org

About the University of Maryland Medical System – T he University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high-quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban, and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.