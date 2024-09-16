Dive in and “Taste the Beaches” A Town of Chesapeake Beach Event on Saturday, September 21, 2024

Get ready to immerse yourself in the flavors of the Chesapeake Beach at Taste the Beaches, an annual event that promises a day of culinary delights, community spirit, and breathtaking bay views. Join us Saturday, September 21st, from 11 am to 3 pm at Baia Coastal Kitchen and Wine Bar in Chesapeake Beach, MD!

Taste the Beaches is a free, festival-themed annual event that highlights a local brick and mortar business while bringing the Town of Chesapeake Beach together. The event is funded through the Town’s longtime commitment to Economic Development as approved by Town Council under the leadership of Councilman Larry Jaworski, the Chair of the Town of Chesapeake Beach Economic Development Committee. The annual celebration of our local businesses, features distinct flavors, drinks, crafts, and live entertainment!

Jason Nagers, the owner of Baia Coastal Kitchen and Wine Bar, joins the Town in welcoming you as the host of this year’s Taste the Beaches, giving you a taste of what to expect:

“Baia Coastal Kitchen and Wine Bar is excited to be the host site for this year’s Taste the Beaches event! Make your way around our property, tasting samples sponsored by the Town of Chesapeake Beach from some of our favorite dishes, like our signature burrata toast, which can be found on the rooftop next to our “Spritz Bar.”

Down on the main level is where you will find favorites such as our ricotta gnocchi and lamb meatballs, just to name a few. Looking for sweets? Look no further than our warm zeppole donuts next to our espresso martini bar! Wine tastings, live music, and fresh-shucked oysters are other reasons to spend the afternoon with us and experience the Town of Chesapeake Beach. We hope to see you there!”

Free samples from Baia will be made available by the Town of Chesapeake Beach and our local all-time favorite Chesapeake Beach, MD water man, Bobby Abner of Abner’s Crab House, who will be sponsoring fresh-shucked oyster samples free to guests. Specialty drinks and menu options will be available from Baia throughout the restaurant and outside as we transform the lot overlooking the Chesapeake Bay into a local festival!

Join us for live music from the Ryan Forrester Band, shop local businesses and artisans, including North Beach Soap, LLC, Baked by the Bay, Christopher James Candy, Jack & Juni Boutique, AllyCatWalk, Chesapeake Bounty, and more! Spend some time with Chesapeake Windsail Cruises and Grape Therapy for an experience you will not want to miss.

Get ready to cheer on Mayor Mahoney as he battles Mayor Benton in the Twin Beach crab race! Visit with the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Chesapeake Beach Oyster Cultivation Society, Chesapeake Beach Green Team, Bayside History Museum, Bayside Baptist Church, and many others!

With activities for all ages, from face painting and yard games to beer on tap and locally sourced food, this celebration of the Twin Beaches is genuinely one-of-a-kind.

Engagement: The event also provides an opportunity to engage with the Town. Seeking to hear more about plans for improvements to the Chesapeake Beach Water Park? Stop by the Town of Chesapeake Beach table to view plans for improvements to the water park and to provide us with your feedback.

Parking: There will be plenty of free parking for the event thanks to a partnership with the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department (8536 Bayside Rd.), as well as shuttle service from the Kellam’s Field Complex (3825 Gordon Stinnett Ave.).

The shuttle will run throughout the event.

