Registration is Now Open for the Community Health & Wellness Fair on October 11, 2024

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Aging & Human Services (DAHS) is excited to announce the annual Community Health & Wellness Fair, which will be held on Friday, October 11, from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, located at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

This event is free and open to the public. Health screenings offered at this year’s event include body composition, glucose, skin cancer, hearing, vision, and blood pressure. The Pharmacy at PJ Bean will be supplying flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. Please bring your insurance card – all insurance types are accepted. Additionally, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on-site to collect expired or unused medications for safe disposal, including medical sharps such as needles, lancets, and EpiPens. 15-minute seated massages will be offered throughout the day and presentations this year include:

Unclaimed Property with the Comptroller (9:30 a.m.)

Presented by: Teresa Jones, Office of the Comptroller of Maryland

Living with Lyme Disease (10:45 a.m.)

Presented by: MarieNoelle Lautieri, Department of Aging & Human Services

Fraud & Scam Prevention (1:00 p.m.)

Presented by: Lt. Ed Evans, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

DAHS thanks the many sponsors that support this event, including St. Mary’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, The Pharmacy at PJ Bean, Cedar Lane Senior Living Community, ProFlex Physical Therapy, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, ClearCaptions, Clearway Pain Solutions, Mid Atlantic Skin Surgery Institute, Jacobs Audiology, Newbridge Spine & Pain Center, Williams, McClernan, & Stack, LLC, California Total Body Massage, LLC.

Want to skip the registration line? Pre-register online at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/healthfair Online registrants will be eligible for a special prize! Online registration closes at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

For more information, please contact Sarah Miller, Community Programs & Outreach Division Manager, at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1073, or via email to [email protected].