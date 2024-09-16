Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park Opens New 10-Hole-Disc Golf Course

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces the opening of a new 10-hole-disc golf course at Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park located at 10455 Ward Road in Dunkirk.

The course is the only free public disc golf course in Calvert County, and one of the few wooded courses in the region.

Disc golf is played much like golf except, instead of a ball and clubs, players use a flying disc. A disc golf hole begins from a tee area and ends at an elevated metal basket.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParksandRec on Instagram.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.