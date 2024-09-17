Police Investigating One Dead After Vehicle Strikes Tree in Nanjemoy

September 16, 2024

On Monday, September 16, 2024, at approximately 8:52 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Port Tobacco Road and Riverside Road in Nanjemoy, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

911 callers reported a single vehicle into a tree with the operator seriously trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree, emergency medical personnel pronounced the operator deceased on the scene a short time after their arrival.

Firefighters operated on the scene for multiple hours to assist police.

The accident investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

This entry was posted on September 16, 2024 at 9:49 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.