Police Investigating One Dead After Vehicle Strikes Tree in Nanjemoy

On Monday, September 16, 2024, at approximately 8:52 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Port Tobacco Road and Riverside Road in Nanjemoy, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

911 callers reported a single vehicle into a tree with the operator seriously trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree, emergency medical personnel pronounced the operator deceased on the scene a short time after their arrival.

Firefighters operated on the scene for multiple hours to assist police.

The accident investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.