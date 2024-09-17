UPDATE: Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Crash in Nanjemoy That Killed Waldorf Man

UPDATE 9/17/2024: On Monday, September 16, 2024, at approximately 2102 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 224 south of Woodbury Road, in Nanjemoy, for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) was requested and TFC M. Posch, of the MSP Leonardtown Barrack responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the Collision Reconstruction Specialist indicates a 1983 Chevrolet Camaro operated by Timothy Proctor Sr., 64, of Waldorf, was traveling on northbound Maryland Route 224 south of Woodbury Road at a high rate of speed. Mr. Proctor lost control and the Chevrolet traveled off the roadway. The Chevrolet collided head-on with a tree.

Emergency Services responded to the scene and pronounced Mr. Proctor deceased.

Speed and driver error appear to be the factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the MSP La Plata Barrack (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing. (24-MSP- 030400)

