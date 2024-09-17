Woman Arrested for Impaired Driving After Causing Crash with Kid in Vehicle at 10 a.m.

On Monday, September 16, 2024, at approximately 10:12 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Old Rolling and Worth Avenue in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with all occupants out of the vehicles.

The 30-year-old female operator of the Hyundai sedan was evaluated for having minor abrasion injuries.

All occupants denied transport and all fire and rescue personnel returned to service within 15 minutes.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack performed field sobriety testing on the adult female and placed her into custody on the scene. The child was placed into the custody of a family member/guardian.

Rachel Anne Ingram, age 30 of Ridge, was arrested on the scene and charged with the following. She was released the same day on a $3,000 unsecured personal bond.

(DRIVE, ATTEMPT TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPARIED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE WHILE TRANSP. MINOR

(DRIVE, ATTEMPT TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ( DRUG(S), DRUG(S) AND ALCOHOL) WHILE TRANSP A MINOR

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE YIELD RIGHT OF WAY ON LEFT TURN

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE

(DRIVING, ATT.TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY (DRUG(S),DRUG(S)& ALCO.)) CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY