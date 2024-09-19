UPDATE: Police Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Prince Frederick That Sends Two to Trauma Centers

UPDATE 9/20/2024: Maryland State Troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded and investigating the crash.

Preliminary investigation determined the Kia Soul, operated by a 79-year-old female, was travelling Westbound on Hallowing Point Road and attempted to make a left turn onto Hallowing Lane. The Ford Mustang, was travelling Eastbound on Hallowing Point Road and operated by a 69-year-old female.

The two vehicles collided, sending both vehicles to travel from Route 231 into a nearby parking lot where they then struck three unoccupied and parked U-Haul vehicles.

The driver of a Kia was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 6 to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. The driver of a Ford was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 2 to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

: Bridge is open, delays may still be in the area. Use caution and watch for First Responders.

9/17/2024: On Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at approximately 11:02 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Benedict Bridge for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

First Responders from Calvert and Charles County responded to the scene and found a two vehicle collision with two trapped and one unresponsive.

Police advised multiple unoccupied, parked U-Haul vehicles were also struck and damaged,

A helicopter was pre-launched to land nearby for two patients, one suffering life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters extricated the operators of each vehicle in under 25 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 6 landed nearby.

One patient was transported with life-threatening injuries. Trooper 6 transported a 79-year-old patient to an area trauma center, they were conscious alert and breathing.

The collision is located at Hallowing Point Road and Hallowing Lane just prior to the Benedict Bridge. Expect extended delays, all traffic is being turned around, the bridge will be closed for multiple hours as Reconstruction and investigation is ongoing.

