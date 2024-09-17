Dyson Building Center Marks 70 Years: Join Us for a Three-Day Celebration!

Dyson Building Center is excited to celebrate its 70th anniversary with a three-day event packed with activities, giveaways, and fun for the entire community! The festivities will kick off on Thursday, September 19th at 10 AM with Anniversary Proclamations presented by the St. Mary’s County Economic Development and its partner agencies. This day will also honor employee anniversaries and retirements, recognizing the dedication and hard work of those who have made Dyson a community staple for decades.

On Friday, September 20th, it’s Customer Appreciation Day, featuring a food truck, free snacks, and a chance to spin the Dyson Prize Wheel. It’s the perfect day to come out, enjoy some great food, and win some exciting prizes while celebrating Dyson’s long-standing relationship with its loyal customers.

The celebration wraps up on Saturday, September 21st with a Dyson Dollars Giveaway, where customers can instantly win $5, $10, $15, or $25 off their purchases. There will also be a free raffle and another chance to spin the prize wheel! Be sure to join us for this one-day-only giveaway and take advantage of the fantastic deals. The Dyson family and team hope to see you there for a weekend of fun and festivities!

Dyson Lumber Company, Inc. traces its origins to the early 1900s, when Sammy Dyson established Dyson Sawmill, a mobile sawmill providing lumber for local buildings. His son, LeRoy, worked with him before joining the military, and upon returning from World War II, LeRoy and his wife, Marie, expanded the business. In 1954, they opened Dyson Lumber Company, a small retail hardware and lumber store. The sawmill was phased out by the late 1970s as the couple focused on their growing retail business.

LeRoy and Marie ran the store with a small staff, and many of their eight children helped out as they grew older. J.C., their son, became heavily involved in the business, learning the trade from his father and eventually taking on responsibilities like driving to Washington, D.C., and Baltimore to bring back supplies. Vi, the oldest daughter, joined the family business after high school, working in the office and with customers. The company expanded its Great Mills store to 5,000 square feet in the late 1970s.

LeRoy battled cancer and passed away in 1982, after which J.C. took over as General Manager. Marie continued to manage the books, and other family members increased their involvement. The store was incorporated in 1987, and under J.C.’s leadership, it saw further expansion, including growing to 12,000 square feet and adding more storage buildings. The business name officially became Dyson Lumber Company, Inc., with Dyson Building Center as its trade name.

Technological advances played a role in the store’s success, with the implementation of computerized systems in the late 1980s to improve efficiency. The third generation of Dyson family members began working at the store in the 1990s, with all sixteen grandchildren contributing during the summers over the years. In 2015, the business took a step toward sustainability by installing 273 solar panels, spearheaded by Neal Dyson. Today three of LeRoy and Marie’s grandchildren work full-time in various roles at the store: Melanie Dyson, Anna Price, and Le Sobolewski. This past summer four great-grandchildren worked with the family.

Despite competition from large chains like Lowe’s, Dyson Building Center has maintained its customer loyalty by offering quality products, competitive prices, and personalized service. The family remains deeply involved in the business, with many employees having worked there for decades. The store continues to thrive, offering a welcoming atmosphere where customers are greeted by name and treated to a free cup of coffee.

