UPDATE: Water Restored After Water Main Break in Lexington Park

UPDATE 9/17/2024: Water service has been restored as of 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Water Main Break – An unanticipated water main break, caused by an independent contractor working in the area, has occurred on Millstone Landing Road.

There will be an emergency water service outage for all residents located in the Esperanza Farms Subdivision, Kimberly Court and Green Holly Elementary School.

MetCom crews are onsite making repairs; the water will be shut off between 4:00pm and 4:30pm and it is anticipated that water service will be restored by 8:00 p.m. on September 17, 2024.

Upon restoration of water service, you may experience cloudy or discolored water. If this occurs, please open, and run your largest volume cold water plumbing fixture (i.e., bathtub faucet) for fifteen minutes. If cloudiness or discolored water persists, please contact MetCom at (301) 373-5305 for assistance.

Please be advised that MetCom may receive a high volume of customer calls during this outage. If you have a water or sewer emergency not related to this outage, please contact our customer service line at (301)373-5305 for assistance.