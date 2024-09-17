Self-serve Sandbags Available for Calvert County Residents for Severe Weather Preparation

Self-serve sand and sandbags are available at the following locations during regular business hours for Calvert County residents who need them to protect property in preparation for possible flooding conditions.

Appeal Convenience Center (200 Sweetwater Road, Lusby)

Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.

Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Staff is available at each site to assist. Sandbags are limited to 20 per household.

Stay tuned to local radio and TV stations for official weather information, alerts and warnings; follow instructions and advice given by emergency officials. Residents are encouraged to sign up for alerts at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Alerts and to download the Calvert Prepare and Calvert County Government mobile apps for the most current updates and preparedness information.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.