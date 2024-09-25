UPDATE: Mechanicsville Man Charged After Stealing Liquor from Bradford’s Neighborhood Market

UPDATE 9/24/2024: Marlo Lionel Herbert, 46, of Mechanicsville, has been charged with misdemeanor theft after a must appear non-traffic citation was issued to him on 9/14/2024.

According to court records, Herbert is accused of assisting Ashley Nicole Barber in stealing alcohol valued at $228.79 from Bradford’s Neighborhood Market in Hollywood on September 9, 2024.

Herbert, like Barber, faces a misdemeanor charge for theft of goods valued between $100 and $1,500. His case was filed on September 20, 2024, and remains open as of this update. He is scheduled to appear before the court on October 29, 2024.

9/18/2024: Ashley Nicole Barber, 36, of Mechanicsville, has been charged with theft following a shoplifting incident at Bradford’s Neighborhood Market in Hollywood, Maryland.

According to court documents, Barber is accused of stealing alcohol worth $228.79 from the store on September 9, 2024.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene after a store employee reported the theft. Deputy J. Wagner reviewed surveillance footage which showed Barber and an unidentified male entering the store at approximately 11:00 a.m. The pair allegedly placed multiple bottles of alcohol into a shopping cart before Barber exited the store without paying.

Barber is accused of stealing the following items:

1 bottle of Ciroc Coconut vodka ($32.98)

1 bottle of Ciroc Mango vodka ($32.98)

1 bottle of Ciroc Summer vodka ($32.98)

1 bottle of Ciroc Apple vodka ($32.98)

1 bottle of Grey Goose vodka ($31.99)

1 bottle of Crown Royal Apple whiskey ($45.99)

Barber was identified and a criminal summons was issued on September 14, 2024. The theft charge, classified as a misdemeanor, is for stealing items valued between $100 and $1,500.

Barber is scheduled to appear for a preliminary inquiry on October 25, 2024, at the St. Mary’s County District Court in Leonardtown. If convicted, she could face a fine of up to $500 or other penalties associated with misdemeanor theft.