Lexington Park Man Arrested After Theft and Vehicle Tampering Incidents at Local School and Hotel

Jaden Xavier Mason, 19, of Leonardtown, is facing multiple charges following a series of events on September 12, 2024, where he was involved in attempted vehicle break-ins and thefts in Lexington Park. According to court documents, Mason, along with a juvenile accomplice, was observed acting suspiciously at two locations that day.

The first report came from Lexington Park Elementary School, located on South Shangri-La Drive, where school staff observed two individuals on the premises during after-school hours. A school safety officer reported seeing one individual on a bicycle, who appeared to be acting as a lookout, while the second individual, later identified as Mason, was seen walking near several parked vehicles. Mason was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and a face mask, as described by the school staff and caught on surveillance footage. Despite looking into multiple vehicles, no forced entry or theft was reported at the school, and both suspects left the scene before deputies arrived.

Later that day, Deputy First Class (DFC) Wynnyk responded to a second report of suspicious activity at the Comfort Inn located on Three Notch Road. An employee reported seeing two individuals, matching the earlier descriptions, attempting to break into vehicles in the hotel parking lot. According to the victim, Mason was seen standing near her white Chevrolet SUV. The victim, accompanied by her son, ran towards the vehicle after noticing the driver’s side door was open. This startled Mason, causing him to flee the area on foot. The victim later discovered that a small pouch containing three $100 gift cards was missing from the vehicle’s center console. The total value of the stolen items was estimated at $301.

Law enforcement officers reviewed surveillance footage from the hotel, which confirmed the presence of both Mason and his juvenile accomplice. The video showed Mason approaching the victim’s vehicle, while the juvenile circled the parking lot on a bicycle, seemingly acting as a lookout. Neither individual was seen breaking into the vehicle on camera, but the footage supported the victim’s account that Mason had been near the vehicle when the theft occurred.

After a search of the surrounding area, deputies located Mason and the juvenile near Great Mills Road and FDR Boulevard. Mason was identified based on his clothing and appearance, which matched the descriptions provided by witnesses and the surveillance video. Upon being detained, Mason was read his Miranda rights. He admitted to pulling on car door handles, citing his homelessness and need for money as his motivation.

Mason now faces charges of theft of property valued between $100 and $1,500 and rogue and vagabond, a charge related to the intent to commit theft from a vehicle. The rogue and vagabond charge carries a potential sentence of up to three years in prison. The juvenile involved in the incidents was not seen tampering with any vehicles but acted as a lookout during the crimes, according to the report.

The case is now pending in the District Court of Maryland for St. Mary’s County, where Mason will have his initial hearing.

