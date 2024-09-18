Leonardtown Woman Charged with Employee Theft at Dunkin Donuts in Leonardtown

Amanda Marie Shields, 34, of Leonardtown, is facing multiple theft charges related to a scheme that allegedly took place between January 2, 2024, and May 9, 2024.

According to court documents, Shields, who was an employee of Dunkin Donuts on Washington Street in Leonardtown, is accused of stealing cash from the business by manipulating transactions and applying unauthorized discounts while pocketing the money.

The investigation began after the owner of the store noticed suspicious activity under Shields’ employee account, including numerous discounts being applied to transactions. Upon reviewing surveillance footage, it was discovered that Shields allegedly pocketed cash from customers and then adjusted the computer records to hide the theft.

Over the course of several months, Shields is accused of stealing a total of $1,362.20 from the business. Specific incidents of theft occurred on at least 25 occasions, with amounts ranging from $5 to over $135.

Shields has been charged with 20 counts of theft under $100, five counts of theft between $100 and $1,500, and one count of theft scheme involving amounts between $100 and $1,500.

During an interaction with law enforcement, Shields reportedly admitted to the theft, citing financial pressure due to a past relationship as her motivation.

Shields is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary inquiry on October 25, 2024.

Below is a detailed list of the amounts allegedly stolen by Shields and the corresponding dates, as outlined in the court documents:

January 2, 2024 – $85.64

January 6, 2024 – $62.54

January 7, 2024 – $56.00

January 9, 2024 – $5.78

January 11, 2024 – $32.60

January 16, 2024 – $22.23

January 18, 2024 – $72.20

January 21, 2024 – $16.04

February 1, 2024 – $73.99

February 3, 2024 – $90.38

February 4, 2024 – $185.96

February 6, 2024 – $53.06

February 11, 2024 – $6.38

February 13, 2024 – $10.16

February 15, 2024 – $50.35

February 17, 2024 – $21.33

March 3, 2024 – $8.57

April 2, 2024 – $58.35

April 7, 2024 – $117.33

April 11, 2024 – $113.28

April 13, 2024 – $135.42

April 14, 2024 – $88.89

April 16, 2024 – $116.89

April 23, 2024 – $6.68

May 9, 2024 – $7.48

The total amount of money allegedly stolen during this period is $1,362.20.