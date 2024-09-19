Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Meeting Summary – September 17, 2024

Key Topics Discussed:

School Enrollment and Infrastructure School Funding and Renovations Legislative Proposals for the 2025 Session Capital Improvement Plan (FY 2026 – FY 2031) Future Joint Meeting with Delegation

1. School Enrollment and Infrastructure

During the meeting, a detailed discussion took place regarding school enrollment trends and their impact on the county’s education infrastructure. It was noted that Leonardtown High School is currently over its state-rated capacity due to the growing population in Leonardtown. The town has seen continuous residential development, and more students are entering the school system, contributing to this over-enrollment. This contrasts with some elementary schools in the county, which are experiencing under-enrollment.

A commissioner raised concerns about the possibility of consolidating schools or redistricting to better balance student numbers. However, it was acknowledged that closing under-enrolled schools is a complex issue, as it could have long-term financial implications. Dr. Scott Smith, Superintendent of Schools, clarified that although Leonardtown High is over-enrolled, there are no immediate plans for county-wide redistricting. Some elementary schools have extra capacity, but closures are challenging, especially in more remote areas like Ridge.

There was also a discussion on how pre-K enrollment is counted differently by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), causing a discrepancy in official figures between state and county records. Despite a growing population, public school enrollment has declined, while private, parochial, and home-school enrollments have increased.

2. School Funding and Renovations

The commissioners expressed concern about the financial difficulties of maintaining and renovating aging school buildings. The county struggles to meet the requirements for new school construction funding due to declining enrollment, which disqualifies them from receiving 58% state funding for capital projects. This has led the county to focus on essential renovations for older schools, such as roof repairs, HVAC upgrades, and systemic improvements.

Commissioners highlighted the need for better financial strategies, such as finding cost savings in under-enrolled schools. However, Dr. Smith noted that the state prioritizes investing in schools that meet certain criteria for enrollment and infrastructure needs. For example, only basic renovations are possible for Chopticon High School, where comprehensive upgrades are financially unfeasible.

The commissioner emphasized that maintaining older schools with limited state funds creates significant challenges. Although the state has raised school construction costs by 3% annually, it has not increased funding allocations, putting more pressure on local budgets to cover these escalating expenses.

3. Legislative Proposals for the 2025 Session

Deputy County Attorney John Hauser presented a series of legislative proposals that the commissioners will consider forwarding to the Maryland General Assembly for the 2025 session. These proposals covered a wide range of issues, including:

Public Facilities Bond Bill : A request for $94 million in public facility bonds to fund projects in FY 2026 and FY 2027, including significant school and infrastructure improvements.

: A request for $94 million in public facility bonds to fund projects in FY 2026 and FY 2027, including significant school and infrastructure improvements. School Infrastructure : Proposals related to the allocation of state funding for new school construction and renovations, as well as redistricting to address capacity imbalances.

: Proposals related to the allocation of state funding for new school construction and renovations, as well as redistricting to address capacity imbalances. Local Animal Control Statute Amendment : A proposal to revise the county’s dog licensing requirements, giving more flexibility in how licenses are issued and renewed.

: A proposal to revise the county’s dog licensing requirements, giving more flexibility in how licenses are issued and renewed. Water and Sewer Plan Amendment : A streamlining proposal to remove the requirement for dual public hearings on minor amendments, which would help reduce bureaucracy and expedite project approvals.

: A streamlining proposal to remove the requirement for dual public hearings on minor amendments, which would help reduce bureaucracy and expedite project approvals. Roadside Solicitation Ban : A proposal to add St. Mary’s County to the list of counties where roadside solicitation for money or donations is prohibited due to public safety concerns.

: A proposal to add St. Mary’s County to the list of counties where roadside solicitation for money or donations is prohibited due to public safety concerns. Other Topics: Proposals for the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the local airport, alcohol beverage licensing adjustments, and procurement thresholds for county projects were also discussed.

4. Capital Improvement Plan (FY 2026 – FY 2031)

The commissioners approved a letter of support for the FY 2026–FY 2031 State Capital Improvements Program (CIP), which was initially approved by the Board of Education on September 11, 2024. The CIP focuses on addressing critical needs across county facilities and schools, particularly those that are aging and require renovations. As state funding for new school construction is limited due to declining enrollment, the CIP prioritizes the renovation of existing schools.

The conversation highlighted the importance of balancing the county’s financial constraints while ensuring that school facilities provide a suitable learning environment. Some schools will undergo systemic upgrades, such as roof repairs and HVAC improvements, as part of this plan.

5. Upcoming Joint Meeting with Delegation

The commissioners are preparing for a joint meeting with the Southern Maryland delegation on October 1, 2024, at 6:00 PM. During this meeting, they will present their legislative proposals and seek support for bills to be introduced in the upcoming 2025 General Assembly session. This meeting will be crucial for discussing the county’s priorities, including infrastructure funding, legislative changes, and capital improvement projects.

The delegation meeting will provide an opportunity to further refine proposals and address any concerns before submitting them to the state legislature. Several of the proposals, including changes to procurement laws, water and sewer planning, and animal control, are expected to generate lively discussion.

Summary

The September 17, 2024, meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County covered a broad range of topics, with a focus on school infrastructure, funding challenges, and legislative proposals. Discussions revealed the complexities of maintaining aging schools while balancing over-enrollment in some areas and under-enrollment in others. Legislative priorities for the upcoming General Assembly session include bond bills, animal control statutes, alcohol beverage licensing, and infrastructure improvements.

With the county’s growing population and changing needs, the commissioners are focused on securing state support and finding innovative solutions to long-standing financial and logistical challenges. The upcoming joint meeting with the delegation will be a critical step in shaping these initiatives for the future.

