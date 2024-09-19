Loaded Handgun Found in 13-Year-Old Student’s Lunchbox at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School

September 19, 2024

On September 18, 2024, at 12:40 p.m., school administrators at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School were alerted that a student was possibly in possession of a gun. The school resource officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (SRO) was notified and located the student who was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, which was in their lunchbox.

No threats were made, and the SRO is investigating where the student got the gun and why they brought it to school.

The student, age 13, was charged on a Juvenile Offense Report with possession of a firearm on school grounds and will face school disciplinary consequences.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Officer Quigley at 301-609-3282 ext. 0722.


