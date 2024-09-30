St. Mary’s County Planning Commission Meeting Summary – September 16, 2024

The St. Mary’s County Planning Commission convened its meeting on September 16, 2024, to address several agenda items, including a public hearing on the Tidal Wave Car Wash site plan and a detailed discussion on the county’s Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan amendment process. Below is a summary of the key points from the meeting.

The meeting opened with a review of procedural protocols, such as the importance of directing all public comments to the board and ensuring that comments are recorded for the official record. Attendees were reminded to sign in if they wished to receive updates on specific cases.

The first agenda item involved the Tidal Wave Car Wash (CSP 23-0309) site plan. The applicant, Matthew Perez, requested a continuation of the public hearing until October 7, 2024, citing the need for additional time to finalize plans. The commission unanimously approved the continuation request. The chair acknowledged those who had attended to speak on the matter and apologized for the delay in proceedings.

The second agenda item revolved around a continued discussion on whether to recommend repealing a specific paragraph in the Maryland Environmental Article (9-506A3A) that uniquely affects St. Mary’s County. This paragraph mandates that amendments to the county’s Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan (CWSP) require two public hearings—one before the Planning Commission and another before the Board of County Commissioners.

Deputy County Attorney John Sterling Hauser provided an overview of the legislative history of this regulation, which has been in place since 1991. The regulation was enacted following concerns that the St. Mary’s Metropolitan Commission (MetCom) was extending sewer services without sufficient involvement from county zoning authorities. The discussion focused on whether the dual-hearing requirement is still necessary or if it could be streamlined to expedite the process.

Mr. Hauser shared that he had conducted additional research and found the law that introduced the hearing requirement. He explained that while other counties, like Calvert and Charles, may follow similar processes, St. Mary’s County remains unique in its dual-hearing obligation.

Board members inquired about how neighboring counties handle their CWSP processes. While some counties may hold two public hearings, the second one is often optional and not mandated by law. The current system in St. Mary’s County can add approximately a month and a half to the process, largely due to the requirement for public advertisement and mailing notifications.

The board discussed the potential impact of repealing the dual-hearing requirement. Mr. Hauser noted that eliminating the second hearing could save both time and costs for applicants, particularly in cases involving smaller projects or private citizens facing issues like failing septic systems. For larger developments, the Planning Commission would still review applications to ensure compliance with the comprehensive plan, but the process would be more streamlined.

George Erickson, Executive Director of MetCom, expressed no objections to the proposed legislative change. He supported efforts to streamline the process, as MetCom has already made similar strides in revising its own procedures under Chapter 113. Mr. Erickson emphasized that the proposal would not significantly alter the public input process but would reduce the burden on applicants.

The board briefly touched on the timeline for updating the county’s CWSP, which is due for review. While MetCom’s facilities plan is up to date, the Planning Commission’s water and sewer plan still requires an update. The Commission is considering engaging the same consultant used by MetCom for this process to ensure consistency.

The Commission voted unanimously to move forward with recommending the legislative proposal to repeal the dual-hearing requirement. The proposal will now go to the Board of County Commissioners for consideration. The Commission emphasized that this change, if enacted, would still ensure public hearings at the County Commissioners level, safeguarding transparency and public participation.

The meeting adjourned shortly after the vote.

Key Takeaways:

Tidal Wave Car Wash Hearing: Continued until October 7, 2024. CWSP Amendment Process: The Planning Commission voted to recommend a legislative change that would remove the dual-hearing requirement, potentially streamlining the process. Public Involvement: Even with the change, public input will still be required at the County Commissioners level, ensuring continued transparency.

The Commission now awaits further action from the County Commissioners on the proposed legislative change.