Navy Awards Contract to Update E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Systems

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, MD.: The E-2/C-2 Airborne Command & Control Systems Program Office (PMA-231) awarded a $16 million contract to Fuse Integration on Aug. 26 for the production of Fuse CORE 4.0 virtualized network systems for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye.

CORE updates the E-2D’s external networking systems to a modern, software-based network as part of the E-2D’s Delta System Software Configuration (DSSC)-5 build.

“As an advanced, small-Size, Weight, and Power – Cooling (SWaP-C) router, CORE 4.0 improves reliability and maintainability for the platform by replacing bulky and obsolete routers while simultaneously hosting applications that enhance E-2D mission capabilities,” said Shawn Thompson, PMA-231 E-2D Advanced Development Assistant Program Manager for Systems Engineering.

The CORE configuration employs the Fuse Tactical Edge Network Targeting in a Contested Long-range Environment (TENTaCLE) architecture to support network resiliency on the E-2D.

“CORE 4.0 will help the E-2D quickly adapt to evolving network architectures as well as provide a means for rapid deployment of new tactical applications,” Thompson said. “CORE 4.0 enables an additional layer of cyber-security for the platform by hosting new firewall applications as part of the Beyond Line-of-Sight (BLOS) upgrade program for the E-2D.”

As part of the continuous upgrade builds for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, DSSC 5 is designed to deliver improved sensor and data management through upgrades in security and battle management tools.

