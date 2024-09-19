AUDIO: Another Daytime Assault and Robbery of a Juvenile in St. Mary’s County – Three Suspects Still at Large

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a another report of a robbery at the Papa John’s on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park.

On Thursday, September 19, 2024, at approximately 1:52 p.m. police were dispatched after an employee at Papa John’s called and reported a young male was in the store reporting he was just robbed and assaulted by four suspects in the parking lot of the establishment and had his backpack forcefully removed before the suspects fled the scene.

One suspect fled on a green bicycle, while the remaining three fled on foot.

Deputies located one of the suspects matching the description provided by witnesses and the victim in a nearby residential area. While being taken into custody, the juvenile, known to law enforcement due to recent apprehensions for vandalism and motor vehicle theft, assaulted deputies.

The search for the remaining suspects is ongoing.



