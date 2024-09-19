Eugene “Gene” Alton White, 75, of Huntingtown, MD passed away on September 10, 2024. He was born on April 6, 1949, in Prince George’s County, MD to Marian Ruth and Thomas White. Gene grew up on a farm in Mitchellville, Maryland. When Gene was younger, he spent many summers on his uncle’s farm in Lothian, MD. After graduating high school, he took an interest in law enforcement and at the age of 21 he was sworn in as a Metropolitan Police Officer. Gene started off as a patrol officer and was later assigned to SOD. In the last few years of his career, he was a firearms instructor before retiring in 1991. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and member of the Washington D.C. Elks Lodge 15 where he served as Exalted Ruler for many years.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas White and Marion Ruth White-Richards, his stepfather Alton Richards, and brother Tommy White. He is survived by his children, Jason White and wife Christina, Matthew White, and Zach White and wife Andrea, his sister, Wanda White, grandchildren Deven, Kayleigh, Skyler and Dominic, along with cousins Jeff Griffith and Ray Catterton.